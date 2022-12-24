X

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones Ordered to Take Paternity Test by Judge amid Legal Dispute

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 18, 2022 at tIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A Texas judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test in a case brought by 26-year-old Alexandra Davis, who says Jones is her father, per Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press.

    Jones has denied the allegation, and his lawyers plan to appeal the decision.

    Davis' mother, Cynthia Davis, allegedly agreed to a financial settlement in 1998 that said Jones would support them financially if they didn't say publicly that Jones was the father. Alexandra Davis, who was born in 1996, filed a lawsuit in March claiming she wasn't bound to the agreement made by her mother.

    In April, she dropped the lawsuit and planned to pursue a paternity test.

    "Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing," Jay Gray, one of Davis' lawyers, told the Associated Press. "She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry's her father."

    On Thursday, a judge granted the motion to have Jones undergo testing.

    The 80-year-old has been married since 1963 and has three children with his wife, Gene.

