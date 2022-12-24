Report: NFL Told Commanders That Refs Missed DPI Call on Final Play vs. Giants

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The NFL admits officials missed a pass-interference call at the end of the New York Giants' 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes made contact with Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel on a 4th-and-6 attempt near the goal line with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, but there was no flag:

The pass fell incomplete, ending the Commanders' chances of a comeback.

League sources now acknowledge there should have been a flag for pass interference, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

"Pass interference is a judgment call," Referee John Hussey said after the game. "To the officials it didn't rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn't call it. That's basically the bottom line there. It's a judgment call and they didn't believe it was pass interference."

If the play had been called correctly, Washington would have had a first down from the 1-yard line and 48 seconds to potentially tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Instead, the Giants got possession and only needed to kneel twice for the win.

The missed call also came just two plays after a Brian Robinson rushing touchdown was called back because of an illegal formation against Terry McLaurin. Replays appear to show McLaurin checking with the official that he was lined up correctly, which the wideout confirmed after the game.

"Don't ask me about the referees because I can't answer the question," Washington coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

The loss was a significant one for the Commanders as they fell to 7-6-1 on the season. They are just a half-game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, while the Giants (8-5-1) have a chance to clinch a playoff berth Saturday in Minnesota.

Washington will look to bounce back Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.