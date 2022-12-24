NY Giants Players Safe After Being Inside Mall of America During Deadly Shooting

AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

The New York Giants believe multiple players were at the Mall of America in Minneapolis at the time of Friday's deadly shooting, but all are now safe.

"Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now," Giants executive vice president of communications Pat Hanlon told Abbie Parr and Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press.

The Giants are staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall ahead Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said there was an altercation between two groups at the mall on Friday, with a 19-year-old shot and killed. A bystander's jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

