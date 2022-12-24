Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Payton will be in high demand this offseason after retiring from the Saints last year, although New Orleans still owns his rights and would need to be compensated with a "draft pick or multiple picks," per Schefter.

An interested team would also need to make the one-time Super Bowl winner "one of the game's highest-paid coaches."

