ESPN: Ravens' Tyler Huntley Voted AFC's 4th Pro Bowl Alternative, After Lamar Jackson

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make just his third start of the season on Saturday, but he's apparently done enough to earn Pro Bowl consideration.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Huntley was voted as the fourth alternate for the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is a third alternate for the game.

Huntley enters Week 16 with 413 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in four appearances. He also has 87 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The undrafted quarterback out of Utah had a bigger role last season when Jackson was injured, totaling 1,081 passing yards and three touchdowns in seven games (four starts), adding 294 rushing yards and two scores.

The production is still short of what is usually expected from a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were named the three quarterbacks from the AFC, while Tua Tagovailoa was left out despite leading the fan vote. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is the conference's first alternate.

Los Angeles Chargers passer Justin Herbert was named the second alternate at the position.

Prominent players like Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Mac Jones received fewer votes than Huntley.

The league's all-star event will be much different this season, rebranded as the Pro Bowl Games with multiple competitions and no singular game. Alternates could still be needed as players drop out due to injury, or if they are competing in the Super Bowl.

Last year, 11 quarterbacks were officially Pro Bowl players as five alternates were needed between the two conferences.

A Pro Bowl selection on Huntley's resume could help him going into the offseason as a restricted free agent.

If both Huntley and Jackson end up going to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games, they would be the first team with two quarterbacks at the same event.