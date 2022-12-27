2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?

31 of 32

Week 16 Result: Won at New England 22-18

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the playoffs.

For a time, it appeared the Bengals were going to rout the Patriots on a frosty day at Gillette Stadium. Cincinnati roared to a 22-0 halftime lead. But the Bengals offense sputtered in the second half, and it took a late takeaway deep in Bengals territory to seal Cincy's seventh straight victory.

It might not have been pretty, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the game that the Bengals would take a December win over a quality opponent any way they could get it.

"We're going to be happy with the win because they are so hard to come by, and seven in a row, our guys have that confidence that we're playing good football," Taylor said.

However, Joe Burrow said that the Bengals need to a better job putting opponents away if they are to realize their ultimate goal and get back to the Super Bowl.

"We got to do a better job on offense of putting teams away," Burrow said. "Teams that want to win the Super Bowl put them away a little earlier."

Davenport agrees, but he pointed out these Bengals have already shown they can go on a run in January.

"Leaving the door open for the Patriots is at least a little concerning," he said. "And Cincy's remaining schedule (Buffalo and Baltimore at home) is daunting. But if the Bengals can find a way to win those games, we'd be talking about a team with nine straight wins, including victories over several playoff contenders.

"It would be awfully hard to view that team as anything less than the favorites in the AFC, and regardless of what happens over the next two weeks, the Bengals are a team no one wants to face in the postseason."