2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

Al Bello/Getty Images

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL.

Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.

The Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East) and Buffalo Bills (AFC East) are in the playoffs and all but guaranteed to be division champions. The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to catch Philly, but despite losing in Jacksonville on Sunday, they claimed a spot in the postseason.

There's still quite a bit to be decided, however. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move into first place in the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens remain hot on their heels. The Tennessee Titans have lost four straight, and their lead in the AFC South has all but evaporated. And while no team in the NFC South has a winning record, one has to win the division.

After another wild and wacky week of action that featured one of the most bizarre endings to a game ever, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski gathered again to rank all 32 teams from worst to first.

The bookends are the same, but there's a team in the top 12 that no one expected to be in contention.