Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 16

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The quarterback options in Week 16 for fantasy football players dwindled during the week.

Jalen Hurts will not play for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts is added to a list that also includes Lamar Jackson of quarterbacks that will not be on the field this weekend.

The backup fantasy options are scant because of injuries suffered in previous weeks.

The backups to Hurts and Jackson, Gardner Minshew and Tyler Huntley, could be decent waiver-wire replacements given their comfort within their respective teams and the situations across the league.

Below is a look at other injuries to be aware of for fantasy football matchups in Week 16.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: out (ankle), per NFL.com.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: out (foot)



Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: questionable (concussion)



Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: doubtful (knee)



Ken Walker III, RB, SEA: questionable (ankle, back)



Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: out (hand)



Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: out (knee)



Chris Olave, WR, NO: out (hamstring)



Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: off injury report (foot)



Damien Harris, RB, NE: questionable (thigh)



Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: questionable (ankle)



DeVante Parker, WR, NE: out (concussion)



Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: out (ankle, knee)



Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: out (shoulder)



Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: questionable (toe)



Najee Harris, RB, PIT: off injury report (hip)



Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: limited participant in practice (hamstring)



Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: off injury report (concussion)



Aaron Jones, RB, GB: limited participant in practice (knee)



Jalen Hurts Out for Cowboys Clash

Jalen Hurts will miss the NFC East clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys because of a sprained shoulder.

Regarding their playoff seeding, Hurts' injury will not seriously affect the Eagles. They need one win from three games to clinch home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Fantasy football players will be upset they can't use Hurts in a critical juncture of the playoffs.

Gardner Minshew is the backup to Hurts. He still gets to throw to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and he's been in the Eagles system for two years.

Minshew threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in mop-up duty in Week 18 last season.

As far as backup options go, Minshew is one of the better ones available. It is certainly better than asking Trace McSorley to carry your fantasy team to the promised land.

Minshew will not put up the high rushing numbers that Hurts produces, but he can net a decent total through the air and could connect with Brown, Smith and others for touchdown passes. The Eagles got a boost with Dallas Goedert coming off injured reserve this week.

If Minshew is not available, Russell Wilson, Nick Foles and Brock Purdy are among the other quarterbacks you can turn to.

The waiver-wire options are not ideal, so it may be better for some fantasy players to make sure the other positions on their rosters are as sturdy as possible to support a lower-scoring quarterback.

Tyler Huntley to Start for Lamar Jackson Again

Tyler Huntley will start for the Baltimore Ravens for the third straight week.

Huntley has not been great in his two previous starts in place of Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a PCL injury.

Huntley totaled 138 yards through the air and 15 yards on the ground in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

A better performance could be in the cards in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta conceded over 300 total yards in each of the last three weeks. That could allow Huntley to hurt the Falcons with his arm and legs.

Huntley is not as effective as Jackson, but like Minshew, he could garner a decent fantasy football score compared to other backups that are starting in Week 16.

J.K. Dobbins is still probably the best fantasy play on the Ravens roster, but if you need Huntley to put up a decent stat line, this is the week for him to do it against a weaker, non-divisional opponent.