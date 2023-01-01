Your Favorite NBA Team's 2023 New Year's Resolution

30 of 30

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Another on-the-nose resolution to close things out.

The optics of trading Bradley Beal halfway through his first season of a five-year, $251 million deal (insert obligatory mention of no-trade clause here) would be bad.

Worse: playing the next half-decade locked into the fantasy that meaningful success is possible with a good player making megastar money. Game it out, and it's clear the Washington Wizards' prospects are bleak.

The roster is bereft of young talent with star upside, and the path to acquiring players like that is complicated by a rotation filled with veterans just good enough to keep Washington out of the choicest lottery position.

Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma are quality pieces, but both are likely ticketed for free agency this summer via player options, and neither should be viewed as a long-term answer at the prices they'll command on the market.

It's not a given that Washington will be able to get positive value in the form of players and picks for Beal. That's another indictment of his contract. That said, with a league short on sellers, the first six weeks of 2023 might be the Wizards' best chance to extract value and trigger the reset they need.

The only thing worse than making one bad decision (signing Beal to that deal) is making several more in service of it. Washington can't continue to operate as if this roster and its central star have playoff trips, let alone contention, in their future.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Cleaning the Glass and Dunks & Threes. Accurate through Dec. 30. Salary info via Spotrac.

Grant Hughes covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@gt_hughes), and subscribe to the Hardwood Knocks podcast, where he appears with Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.