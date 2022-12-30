Report: Pistons' Killian Hayes, Magic's Moe Wagner, More Suspended for Fight

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

There was no shortage of discipline in the aftermath of Wednesday's scuffle during the game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

The NBA announced Thursday that Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo of the Pistons were suspended for three games and one game, respectively, while Moritz Wagner of the Magic was suspended for two games.

Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield of the Magic were all suspended for one game.

"The incident began when Wagner, who was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, committed an unsportsmanlike act when he pushed Hayes into the Detroit bench while both players were pursuing a loose ball," the announcement read.

"Diallo, who received a technical foul and was ejected, continued the altercation when he pushed Wagner from behind. Hayes then escalated the altercation when he punched Wagner in the back of the head. Hayes was given a technical foul and ejected."

Diallo will sit out Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. That is also the game Hayes' three-game suspension will begin.

Wagner's two-game penalty will start with Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards, but the rest of the suspensions will be staggered so the team has enough players to take the court.

The altercation overshadowed the game, but the Pistons earned the 121-101 victory. Of the ejected trio, Diallo had the biggest impact with 11 points and five rebounds off the bench before the incident in the second quarter.

The game was never really in doubt for the home team, which jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead and never looked back. Alec Burks led the way with 32 points, while Saddiq Bey stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak with the win, although it is just 9-28 on the campaign and looks nothing like a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando doesn't either at 13-23, although it has played better of late after an abysmal 5-20 start to the season.