Mike Tomlin Says Steelers QB Kenny Pickett 'Has to Work on All Aspects of His Game'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put pressure on quarterback Kenny Pickett amid an up-and-down rookie season.

"To be bluntly honest he has to work on all aspects of his game," Tomlin told Good Morning Football on Thursday (via Will Selva of NFL Network). "The growth in front of him is exciting. We're not grading on a curve, our job is to win. He's gotten better with each and every outing."

Pickett was the first quarterback taken in the 2022 draft at No. 20 overall, but he's struggled this season with just four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 10 games. Though he does have three rushing touchdowns, his 74.9 passer rating ranks dead last of 32 qualified quarterbacks.

The Steelers are just 6-8 on the year, potentially heading for Tomlin's first losing season since taking the job in 2007.

Pittsburgh will remain patient with the 24-year-old quarterback as it tries to rebuild after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, but Pickett clearly must improve to keep his job going forward.