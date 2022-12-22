NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds

0 of 2

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Week 16 is full of matchups that will alter the playoff races in the AFC and NFC.

The Thursday night clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is one of two elimination games for the wild-card places

The Saturday night showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will also take one team out of playoff contention for good.

Over in the NFC, three of the four teams fighting for the No. 6 seed are expected to lose on the road. That could open the door for the Detroit Lions to be in a playoff position at the end of the week.

Meanwhile, at the top, the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch home-field advantage with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The order at the top of the AFC will likely not be confirmed until Week 18.