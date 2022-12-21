Bills Leaving for Bears Game Thursday to Avoid Weather Delays amid Bomb Cyclone

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The upcoming weekend is expected to feature frigid temperatures and brutal conditions in many parts of the country, and the Buffalo Bills aren't taking any chances.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Bills announced that they will be traveling to Chicago on Thursday instead of Friday because of inclement weather in the forecast, which includes a bomb cyclone.

The Bills have grown accustomed to bad weather situations in recent weeks. Buffalo's win over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday featured late snowfall and cold, windy conditions. In Week 11, the team was forced to move a home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit because of a snowstorm.

Per The Weather Channel, the winter storm approaching Chicago this weekend has the chance to grow into a potential bomb cyclone. It's expected that heavy snowfall will be in the area from Thursday into Saturday. The conditions for the game are predicted to include a high in the single digits with strong winds.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Tuesday that the team is used to preparing for tough weather, and they will try to employ a similar strategy that led to success against the Dolphins.

"It'll be kind of similar to this week. We'll do the same thing just so we're not putting ourselves in tough situations," Dorsey said. "We always try and make sure we've got those contingency plans."

With a win over Chicago, the Bills can clinch the AFC East for a third straight year. Buffalo would also be awarded the division crown if Miami loses to the Green Bay Packers.