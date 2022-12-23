Early National Signing Day 2022: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes

0 of 13

Justin Ford/Getty Images

For the 10th time in the past 13 years, the recruiting champion is clad in crimson.

Yes, we still have until February until all the recruits are signed, sealed and delivered, but there is no way anybody's catching Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the rankings.

The Tide missed this year's College Football Playoff, but they're lining themselves for an extended streak of making it. After flipping Iowa 5-star offensive tackle commit Kadyn Proctor, signing the 5-star tandem of Qua Russaw and James Smith from Montgomery, Alabama's Carver High School and winning the Desmond Ricks sweepstakes, the Tide have seven 5-stars.

They may not be done, either.

The early signing period gave us a ton of drama with Hugh Freeze's Auburn Tigers enjoying a massive day of flipping other teams' recruits to surge into the top 25. Oregon may have lost elite signal-caller Dante Moore, but the Ducks closed strong, despite being one of the major losers (along with Notre Dame) in the bizarre Peyton Bowen saga that saw him wind up at Oklahoma.

All eyes remain on Miami 5-star pledge Cormani McClain, who elected not to sign with the Hurricanes in December, leading to more drama between now and February.

Storylines abound. Here are the top 25 teams after the early signing period who've positioned themselves well entering the final stretch of two-plus months.

Player rankings via 247Sports' composite