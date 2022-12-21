Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely Out for Season Because of Ankle Injury

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will "very likely" miss the remainder of the season (including playoffs) after he suffered a right ankle injury last Sunday, per reporter Paul Kuharsky, who also noted that the ailment could require surgery.

Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury after a tackle from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack on a first-quarter scramble in the Titans' 17-14 road loss to the Bolts.

The 34-year-old then went to the blue medical tent before getting carted to the locker room. Rookie backup Malik Willis took over for one series, but Tannehill returned with a heavily taped ankle and played the rest of the game.

Willis was the starting quarterback during the open portion of the Titans' practice on Wednesday. Tannehill was not present during practice, and Tennessee also signed signal-caller Josh Dobbs off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

As Kuharsky noted, Tannehill suffered a sprain of his right ankle on Oct. 23 against the Indianapolis Colts. Willis started two games for Tannehill before the veteran returned to the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Tannehill was "seriously in doubt" to start Saturday against the Houston Texans. Now it appears he could be done entirely as the 7-7 Titans look to ward off the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown.

Tennessee heads into the Houston game on a four-game losing streak. The Titans are favored at home against the 1-12-1 Texans, but Houston nearly beat the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys and 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks before falling late in one-score games.

Willis started for the Titans the last time they played the Texans, but he wasn't called into duty much. He completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and one interception while running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two scores.

For the season, Willis has completed 17 of 38 passes (44.7 percent) for 177 yards and one interception. He has also rushed 20 times for 80 yards.

Tennessee closes the regular season with a Dec. 29 home game against the Cowboys before ending the year with a Jan. 8 road game at Jacksonville in a game that could very well determine the AFC South winner.