NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2023: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL's 2023 Pro Bowl, refashioned as the Pro Bowl Games, isn't immune to outrage due to perceived snubs.

The NFL remains the only league that tallies voting by fans, coaches and players to assemble its all-star rosters. Wednesday, the league announced the 88 players who made the cut.

Beforehand, fan voting crowned the following players as the highest vote-getters:

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 306,861

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 293,679



Patrick Mahomes QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 271,541



Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 264,653



Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: 248,279



The selected players will take part in three AFC vs. NFC flag football games, plus skills challenges involving a relay race, a strength and speed competition for offensive and defensive linemen and a "best catch" competition.

Members of the respective roster's coaching staff include notables Peyton Manning and Ray Lewis (AFC) and Eli Manning and DeMarcus Ware (NFC).

Here's an outline of game information and rosters (where six teams will send at least five players) before a rundown of the snubs garnering the biggest reactions in the aftermath of the rosters reveal.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Info

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running Back (3)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide Receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight End (2)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Tackle (3)

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Guard (3)

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center (2)

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Defense

Defensive End (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior Linemen (3)

Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside Linebacker (3)

Matt Judon, New England Patriots*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside/Middle Linebacker (2)

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback (4)

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety (1)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong Safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Special teams

Long Snapper (1)

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter (1)

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return Specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Special Teamer (1)

Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

NFC

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running Back (3)

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver (4)

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive Tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior Linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside Linebacker (3)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/Middle Linebacker (2)

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback (4)

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free Safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong Safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

Long Snapper (1)

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter (1)

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker (1)

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return Specialist (1)

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special Teamer (1)

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*

*Denotes starter

Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs

Any snub talk has to start with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the highest vote-getter of any player in the NFL in fan voting.

Despite this, Tagovailoa falls behind first-timer Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

So go the risks of tallying the votes of fans, players and coaches, as Tagovailoa has enjoyed a breakout season with a 64.8 completion percentage with 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions, plus paces the league in key areas:

Joining Tagovailoa as a first alternate is his second top target, Jaylen Waddle, who has 1,117 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year on an average of 18 yards per catch.

Those Dolphins boast another massive snub in the form of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the league's most dominant run defenders with fun stats (2.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one recovery) to match.

Elsewhere in the AFC, Pittsburgh Steelers defender Alex Highsmith had stepped into the void left by T.J. Watt and to date has 11 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

Joining Tagovailoa in the category of players who led fan voting at a position but didn't get a nod is Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler:

Over in the NFC, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the obvious top talking point as far as snubs go.

Since his trade to the 49ers in October, McCaffrey has appeared in eight games, rushing for 534 yards (4.6 average) with four touchdowns, with another 41 catches for 346 yards and three scores as a receiver while his team won seven of eight.

Stick with the 49ers for another big snub, too. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw paces the 49ers in tackles with 111 total, plus six passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles and recoveries and one fumble recovery touchdown.

Outcry for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn't take long to get going either. The sophomore has completed 62 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has run for 1,000 yards and eight scores on a 7.0 per-carry average over 13 games, making him one of three quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick) to run for 1,000 yards in a season.

Other notable snubs included Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell, Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell.