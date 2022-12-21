Report: Lionel Messi, PSG Reach Verbal Agreement on Contract amid Inter Miami Rumors

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

After helping Argentina win the World Cup, Lionel Messi has reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract beyond this season, per Fabrizio Romano.

Messi was set to become a free agent following the 2022-23 season with PSG.

Matt Lawton of The Times reported in November that Messi was "close to agreeing a deal" with MLS side Inter Miami, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the league's history.

According to Julien Laurens of ESPNFC, the 35-year-old did not agree to a deal at the time and was instead focusing on the World Cup.

A potential move to Inter Miami could still take place down the line.

Laurens noted Messi has stated his intention to eventually play in MLS. He owns a house in Miami and regularly travels there with his family.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported in October there have been "years" worth of discussions between Messi and Inter Miami owners Jorge Mas, Jose Mas and David Beckham.

Despite the interest in a move, PSG wanted to retain the forward, as he has clearly proven the ability to still contribute at a high level.

Messi won the Golden Ball at the World Cup as the tournament's best player, finishing with seven goals and three assists. He won his seventh Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world in 2021 and has thrived at the club level this season with seven goals and 10 assists in 13 Ligue 1 matches.

The veteran also has four goals and four assists in five Champions League matches this year.

Messi has already won four UCL titles, although he can help PSG win its first this season alongside Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

With Mbappé also signing an extension with the team last May, the French giants should remain one of the best clubs in Europe for the foreseeable future.