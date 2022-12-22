Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's crunch time for fantasy football managers. Week 16 means that season-long leagues are firmly in the postseason, and one mistake can end championship hopes.

The good news is that no NFL teams are on bye this week. The bad news is that there remains a lot of injury uncertainty around the league. The Philadelphia Eagles, for example, still don't know if they'll have star quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I do not put it past Jalen Hurts, I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "There's a chance he can play this week.''

Cold and snowy conditions are also likely to affect some games this week, so it may be wise to do a little forecast-checking before finalizing lineups.

With all of this in mind, let's dive into our latest point-per-reception (PPR) rankings and examine some of the best matchups for Week 16.

