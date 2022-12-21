YouTube Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' to Secure 'NFL Sunday Ticket' Rights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

YouTube is in "advanced talks" with the NFL for the exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket, per Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal.

A deal could reportedly be reached as soon as Wednesday.

Sunday Ticket is a subscription streaming package that allows fans to watch NFL games that are out of market.

Last week, Puck's Dylan Byers and Julia Alexander reported that Amazon and Google, which owns YouTube, were the final two companies in the running for the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Apple was involved in negotiations but dropped out of the race because it didn't "see the logic" in adding the package, according to Byers and Alexander.

If Google agrees to a deal, games would be streamed on YouTube TV. The alternative would be Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

The NFL is already in business with Amazon, which purchased the rights to Thursday Night Football.

With three weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, it's no surprise the league is trying to get things secured for 2023 and beyond.