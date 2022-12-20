Eagles Employee Sent Doug Pederson, Jaguars Cheesesteaks for Win over Cowboys

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were so appreciative of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday that they sent 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to Jags head coach Doug Pederson and his staff.

That news is per John Shipley of Jaguars Report, who spoke with Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest restaurant owner Jeff Harris about the transaction.

"So on Tuesday, we answer the phone that by somebody saying they were from the organization and want to send, want to buy Doug Pederson lunch for beating Cowboys, to celebrate beating the Cowboys," Harris said. "They love Doug Pederson and they love him in Philly so they want to send them a taste of Philadelphia."

Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016 to 2020 and led the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in Feb. 2018. He and the Eagles parted ways after the 2020 season, and he's in his first year coaching a Jaguars team that has already doubled its win total (three to six) from last season and has three games left.

The Eagles entered last Sunday with a two-game lead over the Cowboys for the NFC East crown, but Philadelphia now needs just one win (or one Dallas loss) in the final three games to clinch the division title after the Jags overcame a 27-10 deficit to earn the upset victory. An Eagles win would also clinch home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

Philadelphia can take care of all that itself by beating the host Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.