Patriots' Trent Brown Likes IG Post Linking Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo to NE in FA

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New England Patriots veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown is apparently ready for the team to move on from second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

According to NESN's Keagan Stiefel, Brown "liked" an Instagram post that suggested veterans Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo could be potential replacements for Jones during the 2023 season.

Brown's frustration is understandable following Jones' poor performance in this past Sunday's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old completed just 13 of his 31 passes for 112 yards and no touchdowns, and the Patriots lost the game on a last-second fumble return in one of the most bizarre endings in recent memory.

Jones has failed to perform at the same level he displayed as a rookie, throwing for 2,310 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions across 11 games this season. His regression has been a cause for concern, especially considering 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe has operated the offense with more efficiency in just four appearances.

However, the Patriots are still fighting for a playoff spot at 7-7. Head coach Bill Belichick preached a message of unity after Sunday's loss, but Brown's social media activity is sure to raise some eyebrows.

Both Brady and Garoppolo will be on the open market in 2023, paving the way for either of them to return to New England. Garoppolo spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots as Brady's backup before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers early in the 2017 season.

For now, Brown and the Patriots are stuck with Jones as they try to turn their season around. New England will return to action on Christmas Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4).