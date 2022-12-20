2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Scoring, Rules Revealed for Skills Competition, Flag Football

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL announced the rules and regulations for the revamp of the 2023 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, which will be highlighted by a series of skill competitions and three flag football games.

Renamed the Pro Bowl Games, the new format will see the NFC and AFC battle for supremacy over a full weekend of events.

The Games will begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with five skills competitions, and the winner of the competitions will earn three points for his conference. Three more skills competitions will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, putting a total of 24 points on the line.

An additional 12 points (six for each game) will be up for grabs in the first two flag football competitions held Sunday during the Pro Bowl Games broadcast. The total points earned by the AFC and NFC will be the starting score for a third and final flag football game, which will use standard flag football scoring.

The Pro Bowl Games Shorthand

Eight total skills competitions; winners receive three points for their conference

Two flag football competitions, winners receive six points for their conference.

Total of 36 points on the line before the third and final flag football game, which will be added to all other events to determine the final score of the weekend.

Pro Bowl Games Flag Football Rules

Seven-on-seven featuring skill players

Each team may have one center

50-yard field with 10-yard end zones

No Run Zone beginning at the opponent's 5-yard line

20-minute games (two 10-minute halves)

25-second play clock

Running clock besides the final two minutes of each half

Clock stops on an incomplete pass, score, timeout, penalty or change of possession in the final two minutes of each half

Touchdowns worth six points; teams can then do a one-point conversion from the 3-yard line or a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line

The score from the third flag football game will be added to the scores from the other events to determine a final victor.

The NFL announced a revamping of the Pro Bowl in September after years of fan complaints regarding the quality of play in the contest. Players would regularly pull out of the event, citing injuries from a long season, which would lead to diluted rosters and a game that rarely felt worth watching.

This revamped format should help enliven the festivities for fans and players alike, leading to a celebration of the best from the 2022 NFL season.

Full rosters for the Pro Bowl Games are set to be announced Wednesday.

