Damian Lillard Reflects on Breaking Clyde Drexler's Blazers All-Time Scoring Record

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard is the greatest scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history.

The guard needed just 21 points during Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass Clyde Drexler's franchise record of 18,040 points. He tied the record with a three-pointer in the third quarter and later secured it with a free throw.

"It's a great feeling to reach the top," Lillard said, per ESPN. "It's been a goal of mine, and the list has so many players, great history of our organization, so to finally be No. 1 is a special accomplishment that I'm proud of."

Unfortunately for Portland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoiled its night with a buzzer-beater to give the Thunder the 123-121 win.

Still, much of the focus was on Lillard after he finished with 28 points, six assists and three rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 shooting from deep.

"No disrespect to Clyde—he's one of the all-time greats—but even if Dame didn't pass him, I feel like Dame is still the greatest Blazer ever," center Jusuf Nurkić said, per Jason Quick of The Athletic. "When you put everything together—the way he plays the game, what he does off the court, everything—he's a one of a kind player. Hopefully he retires here."

Lillard didn't shy from the record ahead of the contest.

"It means something to me in my heart," he told reporters. "To have something in the history books and record books, it will mean something."

Both Lillard and Drexler are members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and the latter is a Hall of Famer with an NBA title he won with the Houston Rockets. Lillard is still working on that championship, but he will surely join his fellow Trail Blazers great in the Hall of Fame one day.