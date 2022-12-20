Mandy Rose Made $500K Following WWE Release, Says Her Agent Malki Kawa

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE, but, if her agent is to be believed, that won't stop her from making significant money.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported WWE released Rose because "officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

Yet her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports she has already made $500,000 from her content in one week and will be a self-made millionaire by Christmas Day.

TMZ Sports noted former WWE CEO Vince McMahon told wrestlers in 2020 they cannot use their name and likeness for third-party platforms if he and officials deemed it detrimental to the company.

WWE's decision to release Rose came after her shocking loss to Roxanne Perez in the NXT Women's Championship.

