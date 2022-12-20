Packers Defense Impresses NFL Twitter as Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Beat Rams

Packers Defense Impresses NFL Twitter as Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Beat RamsDecember 20, 2022
It's rarely been pretty for the Green Bay Packers this season. Monday night was no exception. But for once, the defense stepped up in a major way.
Green Bay stifled the beat-up Los Angeles Rams offense, holding it to 156 yards in a 24-12 victory.
NFL @NFL
Rasul Douglas gets the interception!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsGB</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/GEDpprVg3K">https://t.co/GEDpprVg3K</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ma5DnCnJNW">pic.twitter.com/Ma5DnCnJNW</a>
The Packers defense has not earned plaudits often this season. But on Monday night, NFL Twitter tipped its cap to that unit, namely edge-rusher Preston Smith:
Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan
This was always how it was supposed to be for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>.<br><br>The defense plays super well to limit points on the board. The offense would utilize their running backs in many situations, figure it out to put up points, and be serviceable.
You could make the argument that the Rams offense was more dreadful than the Packers defense was superb. Fair enough. Baker Mayfield, in his second game as the team's quarterback, finished just 12-of-21 for 111 yards and a touchdown with an interception and took five sacks.
The Rams were just 4-of-11 on third down. They held the ball for only 22 minutes, 41 seconds and managed 72 rushing yards. It was ugly.
The Packers didn't exactly light it up. The running back duo of Aaron Jones (126 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown, one fumble lost) and AJ Dillon (71 yards from scrimmage, two scores) carried the load. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
But the defense kept Mayfield uncomfortable and ensured the Packers offense didn't need to go wild. Because of that, the 6-8 Packers still have playoff hopes.
Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> GM Brian Gutekunst meets HC Matt LaFleur in the tunnel to the locker room after Green Bay's win and they share a big high five. <br><br>The first step is a success. 3 more to go & anything can happen.
It's still a long shot. For Packers fans, the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas come to mind: "So you're telling me there's a chance."
There's a chance, Green Bay. If the defense can repeat this performance, those odds will improve.