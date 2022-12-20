Packers Defense Impresses NFL Twitter as Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Beat Rams

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's rarely been pretty for the Green Bay Packers this season. Monday night was no exception. But for once, the defense stepped up in a major way.

Green Bay stifled the beat-up Los Angeles Rams offense, holding it to 156 yards in a 24-12 victory.

The Packers defense has not earned plaudits often this season. But on Monday night, NFL Twitter tipped its cap to that unit, namely edge-rusher Preston Smith:

You could make the argument that the Rams offense was more dreadful than the Packers defense was superb. Fair enough. Baker Mayfield, in his second game as the team's quarterback, finished just 12-of-21 for 111 yards and a touchdown with an interception and took five sacks.

The Rams were just 4-of-11 on third down. They held the ball for only 22 minutes, 41 seconds and managed 72 rushing yards. It was ugly.

The Packers didn't exactly light it up. The running back duo of Aaron Jones (126 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown, one fumble lost) and AJ Dillon (71 yards from scrimmage, two scores) carried the load. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

But the defense kept Mayfield uncomfortable and ensured the Packers offense didn't need to go wild. Because of that, the 6-8 Packers still have playoff hopes.

It's still a long shot. For Packers fans, the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas come to mind: "So you're telling me there's a chance."

There's a chance, Green Bay. If the defense can repeat this performance, those odds will improve.