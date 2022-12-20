Baker Mayfield, Rams Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Packers

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

It was fun while it lasted, but the magic of Baker Mayfield ran out after just over a week for the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield and the rest of the offense put forth a lackluster effort in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old finished with 111 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was sacked five times.

Just last week in another primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football, Mayfield powered Los Angeles to a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders two days after being claimed off waivers.

That feel-good moment feels like months ago, as Monday's performance was a reminder as to why he was waived by the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams will not have a chance to defend their Super Bowl title in the playoffs after falling to 4-10. Los Angeles has had multiple key players suffer injuries, including Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald.

While Mayfield is behind center, Los Angeles has to accept that there will be more performances like he had Monday. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has not proved he can produce consistently.

The Rams will look to bounce back at home against the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Christmas Day.