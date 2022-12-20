X

    Baker Mayfield, Rams Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Packers

    Doric SamDecember 20, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    AP Photo/Mike Roemer

    It was fun while it lasted, but the magic of Baker Mayfield ran out after just over a week for the Los Angeles Rams.

    Mayfield and the rest of the offense put forth a lackluster effort in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old finished with 111 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was sacked five times.

    Just last week in another primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football, Mayfield powered Los Angeles to a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders two days after being claimed off waivers.

    That feel-good moment feels like months ago, as Monday's performance was a reminder as to why he was waived by the Carolina Panthers.

    NFL Twitter didn't hold back its wrath:

    John Miller @JohnMillerNBC26

    The Baker Mayfield thing was fun for a week.

    Marques Eversoll @MarquesEversoll

    There's the inevitable Baker Mayfield pick.<br><br>Rasul Douglas gets it, but WTF WAS THAT JAKOBI MEYERS IMPRESSION?!

    Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion

    It was fun pretending Baker Mayfield was good again for exactly one offensive drive last week

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Keep running the ball, don't turn it over, win, survive.<br><br>Rams might be the least talented offense in football right now. Getting to 20 points will probably be (more than?) enough for the Packers tonight.

    Alexis Kraft @TheAlexisKraft

    the rams offense needs to step up on this drive or it's over.

    Jeff Mans @Jeff_Mans

    Is Baker Mayfield still going to energize this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> offense or is that no longer happening?

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    There was a team that allowed two touchdowns in the final two minutes to this Rams "offense"

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Third sack for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> tonight. this one from Quay Walker, who forces a fumble the Rams recover. This defense is eating Rams offensive line for a holiday dinner.

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    Oh yeah Baker Mayfield actually isn't good I forgot

    The Rams will not have a chance to defend their Super Bowl title in the playoffs after falling to 4-10. Los Angeles has had multiple key players suffer injuries, including Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald.

    While Mayfield is behind center, Los Angeles has to accept that there will be more performances like he had Monday. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has not proved he can produce consistently.

    The Rams will look to bounce back at home against the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Christmas Day.

