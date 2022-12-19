5-Star CB Travis Hunter to Transfer from JSU; Comments on Deion Sanders, Colorado

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cornerback Travis Hunter is leaving Jackson State, and it's not a surefire lock that he will follow head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Hunter posted a YouTube video revealing he is in the portal. He said, "I don't know what I'm going to do next" and will "weigh his options" with his family before he makes a decision.

Notably, he also said "I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know if it's a fit for me. If it's not a fit for me, I'm not going. I just want everybody to know that."

Hunter was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the recruiting class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Hunter helped Jackson State go 12-1 this season with its only loss coming to North Carolina Central in Saturday's Celebration Bowl. He finished the campaign with 19 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown while also catching two scores on offense.

Sanders found immediate success at Jackson State and eventually parlayed that into the head coaching job at Colorado, but it still turned heads when he landed the No. 1 overall player in a recruiting cycle.

In fact Alabama head coach Nick Saban created some controversy when he told reporters, "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Saban, who eventually apologized, didn't mention a player by name, but Hunter and his coach responded to the comments:

Now all eyes turn to Hunter as one of the most high-profile departures from Jackson State after Sanders left for Colorado.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN noted 22 players from Jackson State have entered the transfer portal this offseason. Sanders "made it very clear he would bring some of his former players with him," including quarterback Shedeur, who is the head coach's son.

Sanders also notably said on Instagram (h/t Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger) that Hunter would join him in Colorado "real soon."

That may eventually be the case, but the cornerback is keeping his options open for now.