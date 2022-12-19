Bobby Laing: Frank Gore Boxing Fight 'on the Table' After Beating Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Frank Gore appears to be lining up his next boxing match.

Bobby Laing, who defeated former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones at Barstool Sports' Rough 'N Rowdy 19 last Friday, told TMZ Sports he and Gore have been in communication and a fight is "definitely an option on the table."

He continued, saying: "I want to do it. He sounds like he wants to do it. It's just a matter of if Barstool is gonna set it up or not."

Gore lost to former NBA player Deron Williams via split decision last December but is 2-0 in professional bouts since. He defeated Olaseyinde Olorunsola via knockout in May and Joshua Romero via technical knockout earlier this month.

Still, he remains best known for his football career.

Gore suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets from 2005 through 2020. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and remains third in NFL history with 16,000 rushing yards.