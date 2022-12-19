Jalen Hurts Favored over Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Week 15

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The battle for NFL MVP is increasingly a two-player race.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -150 ($150 bet wins $100). Patrick Mahomes is in second place at +165, and no other player sits better than +1000.

NFL MVP Odds

Jalen Hurts (-150) Patrick Mahomes (+165) Josh Allen (+1000) Joe Burrow (+1000)

The quarterbacks are the only players with odds lower than 100-1, so we can be reasonably certain one of these four stars will walk away with the trophy.

Hurts, Allen and Burrow would all be first-time MVP winners. Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 as he's emerged as one of the most dynamic dual threats in football. He's thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

While Sunday's 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field was by far not his best performance of the season, he came through with three rushing scores to keep Philly undefeated on the road.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,496), touchdowns (35) and QBR (79.8) to spearhead the Kansas City Chiefs' 11-3 record. He threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Houston Texans in a near-flawless effort to clinch the AFC West for Kansas City.

Peter King of NBC Sports still gave Hurts the nod on his ballot but noted he would also be fine with Mahomes or Allen winning the award. Allen threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while adding 77 yards on the ground to earn a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in a Game of the Year candidate.