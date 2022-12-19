3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 15 Loss vs. Jaguars

0 of 3

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Talk about a mixed day for Dallas Cowboys fans. Dallas carried a 21-7 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars into halftime on Sunday and appeared to be cruising to a playoff berth. A win over Jacksonville would have secured Dallas' spot in the playoffs.

However, things fell apart in the second half. Jacksonville went on a 27-10 run to force overtime, which is where disaster struck.

Dak Prescott threw an ill-advised pass to Noah Brown near midfield. While it was a catchable ball, it was tightly contested. It bounced into the air, where it was plucked by Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned the pick for a walk-off overtime touchdown.

Whether Dallas simply went on cruise control in the second half or truly couldn't find an answer for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags, its collapse was remarkable—though not quite as baffling as the Indianapolis Colts' 33-point meltdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

This was a game Dallas should have been able to put away, but it didn't. Jacksonville took advantage, The Cowboys did eventually clinch a playoff berth with the Washington Commanders' loss on Sunday night, but fans probably don't feel great about it after watching Dallas blow a big lead.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' 40-34 loss to the Jaguars in Week 15.

