Cardinals' Colt McCoy Out vs. Broncos with Concussion; Replaced by Trace McSorley

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos and was replaced by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCoy appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter after taking a knee to the head while being tackled.

McCoy completed 13-of-21 passes for 78 yards and one interception before exiting.

The 36-year-old had been listed on the injury report earlier this week after sustaining some ailments in a Monday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots.

Sunday's game against Denver marked McCoy's third start of the season. He's playing in place of starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Monday's game against New England.

McCoy also started a Nov. 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams and a Nov. 21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers while Murray was sidelined with a hamstring ailment. In those two starts, he completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 456 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Entering for Murray in Monday's loss to the Patriots, McCoy completed 27-of-40 passes for 246 yards and one interception.

McSorley had appeared in just three games this season before entering on Sunday. Before joining the Cardinals, he spent the first two seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, which selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The Cardinals will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Broncos.