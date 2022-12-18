Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Struggle on Day 2, Tie for 8th in 2022 PNC Championship

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, were just two strokes off the lead at the PNC Championship after Saturday's opening round.

That was as close as they would get.

Team Woods shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday, finishing six strokes behind the winners, Team Singh, in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger and Charlie ultimately finished in a tie for eighth place. Saturday's leaders, Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, tied for second with John Daly and his son, John II.

Nobody was catching Team Singh on Sunday:

Both Tiger and Charlie were a bit hobbled, with the 46-year-old dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the 13-year-old with a hurting left ankle.

"It's what I've been saying. I can hit the ball; I just have a tougher time getting from Point A to Point B," Tiger told reporters Saturday. "I've had a frustrating couple years. But again, to be able to be a part of this game and to be able to do this, I've missed being able to compete and play."

"On some shots it hurt a lot. Walking was tough," Charlie added of his own ailments Saturday. "But it was all right. It wasn't that bad."

Despite the injuries, the pair provided plenty of memorable moments Sunday.

It wasn't enough to keep them in the running for the victory, with seven birdies and an eagle offset by two bogeys.

Team Singh was simply too good over the weekend, notching back-to-back rounds of 59 to steal the show. Especially for a father/son duo dealing with knocks.

"Charlie and I...we played great yesterday," Woods told reporters Sunday. "And today we were both like walking penguins out there. It was all good, though."