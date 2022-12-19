NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy 2023."

Taylor missed time earlier this season in Weeks 5 and 6 with an ankle injury. He returned for Weeks 7 and 8 but then missed Week 9 after reaggravating the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Washington Commanders.

In a Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor suffered another ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Losing the 23-year-old for any period of time certainly isn't ideal for the Colts. He has rushed for 861 yards and four scores in 11 games this season.

However, Indy's offense hasn't played well even with Taylor in the lineup. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been at the root of the team's problems, though the offensive line hasn't been any better.

When Taylor misses time, the Colts turn to Deon Jackson and Zack Moss at running back. Jackson has rushed for 191 yards and one score in 13 games, while Moss, who was acquired from the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline, has rushed for 112 yards in five games with the Colts.

Indianapolis is third in the AFC South with a 4-9-1 record.