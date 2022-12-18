Mikaela Shiffrin 5 Wins Shy of Lindsey Vonn's Record After World Cup Super-G Victory

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her first win in the Super G World Cup in nearly three years when she hit the slopes in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The American crossed the finish line in 1:13.62 to edge Italian Elena Curtoni and claim the victory. France's Romane Miradoli finished third.

The win also marked Shiffrin's 77th World Cup victory overall, and she is now just five wins shy of Lindsey's Vonn's record for most wins by a female skier.

Shiffrin finished fourth and sixth in the downhill competitions over the last two days.

"I felt very good the last days, but you never know, with super-G especially, you have to push so hard. It's always on the limit. Actually, you're pushing so hard, maybe you're not going to finish," Shiffrin said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"I knew what my tactics should be, I was not thinking about what's going to happen in the finish until I got there. I had a very, very good run, so I'm happy with that."

The women's Alpine skiing World Cup resumes in Semmering, Austria, on Dec. 27 with two giant slaloms and a slalom.