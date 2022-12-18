ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on former employees, hoping to send a message before the end of the season.

"The league wanted each team to see the exact costs of instability," Schefter noted.

Two coaches have already been fired in 2022—Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule and Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich—both having four years remaining on their contracts at more than $8 million per season.

Rhule has already gotten a new job at the University of Nebraska, which helps offset a majority of his salary with the Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The risk is still high with the constant stream of hiring and firing coaches.

The New York Giants are paying three different coaches at the same time. Former coaches Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge were both fired with significant time left on their contracts, while current coach Brian Daboll is in his first year with the team.

The Houston Texans fired David Culley after just one season, and they now must make a decision on first-year coach Lovie Smith following a 1-11-1 start to the year.

First-year coaches Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels have also been on the hot seat this season after disappointing seasons for the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

With the NFL pointing out the high costs to each team, the league clearly wants to reduce the amount of yearly turnover among coaches and executives.