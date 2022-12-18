X

    Conor McGregor Says He Plans to Fight as UFC Middleweight 'at Some Point 100%'

    Erin WalshDecember 18, 2022

    MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Conor McGregor walks in the pit area after the qualifying session at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor tweeted Saturday that he plans to fight at middleweight at some point in the future.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    I'm gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Me vs middle/lhw in cerrone camp. I'm smaller here than I am now also. <a href="https://t.co/tHeDeWIDe7">pic.twitter.com/tHeDeWIDe7</a>

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    I'd be a big fridge at middleweight. But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself , catch it on ppv. Don't know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I've put in psycho work doing this job over the years.

    McGregor's comments come after he recently posted a video of his training where he was tagged as a middleweight. The video shows a clearly bulked up McGregor:

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    The nighty nights. <a href="https://t.co/PRIY8Zv2bj">https://t.co/PRIY8Zv2bj</a>

    Since suffering back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has yet to announce his return to the ring. He has been working his way back from a broken left fibula and tibia suffered in a bout against Poirier at UFC 264.

    The Irishman said during an Instagram live session in October that he was targeting a return in early 2023. At this point, it's unclear what weight class McGregor would fit into and who his next opponent would be.

    UFC president Dana White also said recently that he isn't sure when McGregor will return. The 34-year-old must first re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool for at least six months before he can fight again.

    However, he could be be given an exemption to return if he provides two negative drug tests. He said in November that he will be clear for testing in February and intends to begin the process in hopes of being granted an exemption to book a fight.

