Conor McGregor Says He Plans to Fight as UFC Middleweight 'at Some Point 100%'

CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor tweeted Saturday that he plans to fight at middleweight at some point in the future.

McGregor's comments come after he recently posted a video of his training where he was tagged as a middleweight. The video shows a clearly bulked up McGregor:

Since suffering back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has yet to announce his return to the ring. He has been working his way back from a broken left fibula and tibia suffered in a bout against Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman said during an Instagram live session in October that he was targeting a return in early 2023. At this point, it's unclear what weight class McGregor would fit into and who his next opponent would be.

UFC president Dana White also said recently that he isn't sure when McGregor will return. The 34-year-old must first re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool for at least six months before he can fight again.

However, he could be be given an exemption to return if he provides two negative drug tests. He said in November that he will be clear for testing in February and intends to begin the process in hopes of being granted an exemption to book a fight.