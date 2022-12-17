Deion Sanders: Former 5-Star CB Travis Hunter Will Transfer to Colorado 'Real Soon'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Travis Hunter, the 2022 5-star cornerback who was recruited by Deion Sanders and joined him at Jackson State, may be sticking with his head coach and making the move to Colorado.

"When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day," Sanders said during an Instagram chat this week (h/t Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger). "What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y'all? What is wrong with y'all sometimes? Some of the stuff y'all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me."

Sanders already introduced his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as "your quarterback" during his Colorado introductory press conference. So the expectation is the young quarterback will follow his father to Boulder.

"He's going to have to earn it, though, believe that," Sanders added.

The young Sanders would be an upgrade for Colorado after he threw for 3,383 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions ahead of Saturday's Celebration Bowl. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes while also rushing for 174 yards and five scores.

While speaking with the team, Sanders indicated he would bring some players with him from Jackson State.

"We've got a few positions already taken care of because I'm bringing my luggage with me," he said. "I'm coming. It ain't going to be no more of the mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now. I'm coming. And when I get here, there's going to be change."

The hope in Boulder is that Hunter will be among them. The star freshman dealt with injuries this season but made an impact on both sides of the ball, recording 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense while adding 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

There's no doubt that Hunter has electric talent, and his addition would be huge for a Colorado program that has had just one winning season since 2005.

If Sanders is going to transform the Buffaloes into a perennial contender, bringing stars like Hunter to Boulder will be key.