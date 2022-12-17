Luka Modric, Croatia's Thrilling Play Praised by Twitter in World Cup Win vs. Morocco

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Croatia captured third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup through some thrilling attacking soccer inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic scored the goals for Croatia.

But the reaction after the win over Morocco was more about praising Luka Modric.

The 37-year-old likely played in his last World Cup game on Saturday. The Real Madrid star has been a vital piece of Croatia's last two World Cup runs. The European side was the runner-up to France four years ago in Russia.

Modric has played 162 games for Croatia and scored 23 goals, the last of which was scored in the UEFA Nations League in September. He scored twice in Russia four years ago.