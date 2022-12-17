Luka Modric, Croatia's Thrilling Play Praised by Twitter in World Cup Win vs. Morocco

Luka Modric, Croatia's Thrilling Play Praised by Twitter in World Cup Win vs. MoroccoDecember 17, 2022
Croatia captured third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup through some thrilling attacking soccer inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.
Croatia have finished in the top three in 50% of their World Cup tournaments since becoming an independent nation:<br><br>🥉 1998<br>🥈 2018<br>🥉 2022<br><br>Not bad for a country with a population of 4 million. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vatreni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vatreni</a> <a href="https://t.co/hKAjJfZidE">pic.twitter.com/hKAjJfZidE</a>
Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic scored the goals for Croatia.
But the reaction after the win over Morocco was more about praising Luka Modric.
The 37-year-old likely played in his last World Cup game on Saturday. The Real Madrid star has been a vital piece of Croatia's last two World Cup runs. The European side was the runner-up to France four years ago in Russia.
One of this generation's greatest may have written his final international chapter.<br><br>If Luka Modric has played his last game for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRV</a>, the legacy he will leave on a team and nation can't be understated. <a href="https://t.co/BQQ1X4FrqM">pic.twitter.com/BQQ1X4FrqM</a>
Luka Modric's game by numbers vs. Morocco: <br><br>100% long ball accuracy<br>100% take-on success<br>93% pass accuracy<br>83 touches<br>7 final third entries <br>6x possession won<br>5 duels won <br>4 accurate long balls <br>2 tackles <br>2 interceptions<br><br>It's what he does. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/jk8TvgC3dp">pic.twitter.com/jk8TvgC3dp</a>
Croatia finish third in what's likely Luka Modric's last World Cup game. Two excellent goals from Josko Gvardiol & Mislav Oršić. Morocco had their chances, including a late Youssef En-Nesyri header. But Dominik Livakovic was excellent again & Croatia should have had a penalty.🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/sKdl1yXYDS">pic.twitter.com/sKdl1yXYDS</a>
Croatia finished 2nd at 2018 wc & now finished 3rd at 2022 wc. Consistent. <br><br>Also I'm very glad to have witnessed the phenomenon that is Luka Modric play his last wc, will dearly miss him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>
Legend, absolute legend. Led his team to the 2018 WC finals, now to the third place in WC 2022. One of the greatest players of all time - Luka Modric! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Modric?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Modric</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CroatiaVSMorocco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CroatiaVSMorocco</a> <a href="https://t.co/qZZgJFElcZ">pic.twitter.com/qZZgJFElcZ</a>
Modric has played 162 games for Croatia and scored 23 goals, the last of which was scored in the UEFA Nations League in September. He scored twice in Russia four years ago.