X

    Luka Modric, Croatia's Thrilling Play Praised by Twitter in World Cup Win vs. Morocco

    Joe TanseyDecember 17, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Luka Modric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Croatia captured third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup through some thrilling attacking soccer inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    CROATIA TAKE THIRD PLACE AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP! 🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/QHNaNFpTrU">pic.twitter.com/QHNaNFpTrU</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    2018 🥈<br>2022 🥉<br><br>Consecutive podium finishes for Croatia at the World Cup 🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/oV37k0HF4C">pic.twitter.com/oV37k0HF4C</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Croatia have finished in the top three in 50% of their World Cup tournaments since becoming an independent nation:<br><br>🥉 1998<br>🥈 2018<br>🥉 2022<br><br>Not bad for a country with a population of 4 million. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vatreni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vatreni</a> <a href="https://t.co/hKAjJfZidE">pic.twitter.com/hKAjJfZidE</a>

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    Most top-three men's World Cup finishes since 1998:<br><br>4 🇫🇷 France<br>4 🇩🇪 Germany<br>3 🇭🇷 Croatia

    Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic scored the goals for Croatia.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    CROATIA STRIKES FIRST 🇭🇷<br><br>Joško Gvardiol puts Croatia on top in just 7 minutes ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/eF7pRGR9zM">pic.twitter.com/eF7pRGR9zM</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OH MY 😳<br><br>Mislav Oršić with a beauty to put Croatia up just before the half 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/OtquwmKsfr">pic.twitter.com/OtquwmKsfr</a>

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    Josko Gvardiol has had a tremendous World Cup and now he's got a World Cup goal. A brilliant diving header for just his second Croatia goal.🦸 <a href="https://t.co/ymrN10MMvf">pic.twitter.com/ymrN10MMvf</a>

    But the reaction after the win over Morocco was more about praising Luka Modric.

    The 37-year-old likely played in his last World Cup game on Saturday. The Real Madrid star has been a vital piece of Croatia's last two World Cup runs. The European side was the runner-up to France four years ago in Russia.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Luka Modrić the moment the final whistle blew and Croatia sealed a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🙌🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/ZUbVi7D6zn">pic.twitter.com/ZUbVi7D6zn</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    One of this generation's greatest may have written his final international chapter.<br><br>If Luka Modric has played his last game for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRV</a>, the legacy he will leave on a team and nation can't be understated. <a href="https://t.co/BQQ1X4FrqM">pic.twitter.com/BQQ1X4FrqM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    If this is Luka Modrić's final World Cup game, what a run 👏<br><br>Led Croatia to the semifinals and a third-place finish four years after leading them to the final. <a href="https://t.co/PFhuhVcj0p">pic.twitter.com/PFhuhVcj0p</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Luka Modric's game by numbers vs. Morocco: <br><br>100% long ball accuracy<br>100% take-on success<br>93% pass accuracy<br>83 touches<br>7 final third entries <br>6x possession won<br>5 duels won <br>4 accurate long balls <br>2 tackles <br>2 interceptions<br><br>It's what he does. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/jk8TvgC3dp">pic.twitter.com/jk8TvgC3dp</a>

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    Croatia finish third in what's likely Luka Modric's last World Cup game. Two excellent goals from Josko Gvardiol &amp; Mislav Oršić. Morocco had their chances, including a late Youssef En-Nesyri header. But Dominik Livakovic was excellent again &amp; Croatia should have had a penalty.🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/sKdl1yXYDS">pic.twitter.com/sKdl1yXYDS</a>

    Dr Yash  @YashRMFC

    I'm so happy for Modric he deserves it. Man guided Croatia to 2nd and 3rd place during last 2 World Cups. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/62O1vLbsdv">pic.twitter.com/62O1vLbsdv</a>

    Alabi @the_Lawrenz

    Luka Modric can be mentioned in the same sentence that of the Great ones like Xavi, Iniesta, Pirlo et all. <a href="https://t.co/94TjNeRes1">pic.twitter.com/94TjNeRes1</a>

    digesh @stiflerftw

    Croatia finished 2nd at 2018 wc &amp; now finished 3rd at 2022 wc. Consistent. <br><br>Also I'm very glad to have witnessed the phenomenon that is Luka Modric play his last wc, will dearly miss him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    Giridhara Raam 🇦🇷 @GiridharaRaam

    Legend, absolute legend. Led his team to the 2018 WC finals, now to the third place in WC 2022. One of the greatest players of all time - Luka Modric! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Modric?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Modric</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CroatiaVSMorocco?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CroatiaVSMorocco</a> <a href="https://t.co/qZZgJFElcZ">pic.twitter.com/qZZgJFElcZ</a>

    Modric has played 162 games for Croatia and scored 23 goals, the last of which was scored in the UEFA Nations League in September. He scored twice in Russia four years ago.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.