MLB Rumors: Rangers, Mets, Astros, Marlins Interested in Michael Conforto

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Miami Marlins have also shown interest in the former Met, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

