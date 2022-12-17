X

    MLB Rumors: Rangers, Mets, Astros, Marlins Interested in Michael Conforto

    Erin WalshDecember 17, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a ball deep for a home run during the eighth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

    The Miami Marlins have also shown interest in the former Met, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

