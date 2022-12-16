Brock Purdy's OROY Betting Odds Skyrocket After 49ers' Win Over Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite having only played three full games, Brock Purdy is skyrocketing up the betting odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DraftKings has the San Francisco 49ers quarterback with +1200 odds (bet $100 to win $1200) to win the award after Thursday's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The only players with better odds than Purdy are wide receivers Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets (+175), Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers (+300) and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints (+400) and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (+500).

Purdy was thrust into the starting lineup when Jimmy Garoppolo broke a bone in his foot during the 49ers' first offensive possession in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy had only taken 18 garbage-time snaps in three games up to that point. He proceeded to throw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

In his first two starts, Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The 49ers clinched the NFC West with their victory over the Seahawks.

It seems unlikely that Purdy would be able to win the award due to a smaller sample size. He will start a maximum of five games in the regular season, though head coach Kyle Shanahan could potentially rest him in Week 18 if their playoff seed is locked up.

The fewest games played by any player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year since 2000 was Odell Beckham Jr. (12).

Olave leads all rookies in receiving yards (887), with Wilson a close second (868). Watson has been a scoring machine with eight total touchdowns in the past four games. Walker leads the Seahawks with nine total touchdowns, despite missing two games due to an injury.

Purdy's case will be helped by virtue of being a quarterback. There were concerns in the wake of Garoppolo's injury that the 49ers were no longer a viable threat to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC.

If the early returns for Purdy are any indication, San Francisco can still compete with anyone in the NFC.

