Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Generate Buzz on Twitter at 2022 PNC Championship Pro-Am

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods were on the course together for Friday's pro-am at the 2022 PNC Championship.

The father-son duo are playing in the tournament together for the second consecutive year. Charlie hit a growth spurt over the past 12 months and is getting closer to being as tall as his father.

There was some drama before the Woods' duo began their round. Cameron Jourdan of GolfWeek.com noted Charlie rolled his ankle as he was warming up and was walking with a slight limp.

It didn't affect Charlie too much when he stepped up to the first tee.

At just 13 years old, Charlie's swing was drawing rave reviews from fans and analysts:

Tiger and Charlie are one of 20 pairings competing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. They had a strong showing last year, finishing second behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II, won the event.

This marks Tiger's first tournament since the Open Championship in July. He was scheduled to compete in the Hero World Challenge, but had to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis.

Tiger got a warm up for the PNC Championship last week in Capital One's The Match. The 46-year-old teamed up with Rory McIlroy in the annual event, but they were taken down 3 and 2 in 10 holes by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Round 1 of the PNC Championship will begin at 10:05 a.m. ET on Saturday. Tiger and Charlie will tee off at 12:02 p.m. ET.