    Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Generate Buzz on Twitter at 2022 PNC Championship Pro-Am

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2022

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Charlie Woods plays a shot on the first hole as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    Tiger and Charlie Woods were on the course together for Friday's pro-am at the 2022 PNC Championship.

    The father-son duo are playing in the tournament together for the second consecutive year. Charlie hit a growth spurt over the past 12 months and is getting closer to being as tall as his father.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship in December 2021 vs. December 2022 📸 <a href="https://t.co/Z9ZmEY9Dj1">pic.twitter.com/Z9ZmEY9Dj1</a>

    There was some drama before the Woods' duo began their round. Cameron Jourdan of GolfWeek.com noted Charlie rolled his ankle as he was warming up and was walking with a slight limp.

    It didn't affect Charlie too much when he stepped up to the first tee.

    PNC Championship @PNCchampionship

    On the tee...Team Woods 🐅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PNCchampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PNCchampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelebrateFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelebrateFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/XjLQbZTQOH">pic.twitter.com/XjLQbZTQOH</a>

    At just 13 years old, Charlie's swing was drawing rave reviews from fans and analysts:

    Tony @tonyzentelis

    It's unfathomable how good Charlie's swing is at age 13, even with Tiger being his dad. I'd argue his swing is more pure than his dad's swing ever was. But pure swings don't win golf championships. It'll be fascinating to watch his trajectory <a href="https://t.co/7r01ZhZMhB">https://t.co/7r01ZhZMhB</a>

    Riley @rileyhamel_

    Tiger: I told (Charlie), 'Don't copy my swing. Copy Rory's.'<br><br>Mission accomplished <a href="https://t.co/gMDWTI2ptZ">pic.twitter.com/gMDWTI2ptZ</a>

    Aaron Levine @AaronLevine_

    Charlie is literally a mix of Tiger and Rory <a href="https://t.co/NYNesW2TO4">https://t.co/NYNesW2TO4</a>

    𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙞 @MattDeBlasi

    Watching Tiger &amp; Charlie Woods play golf together is absolutely insane. It looks like Tiger currently &amp; then Tiger as a teenager. 🐅

    Tiger and Charlie are one of 20 pairings competing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. They had a strong showing last year, finishing second behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II, won the event.

    This marks Tiger's first tournament since the Open Championship in July. He was scheduled to compete in the Hero World Challenge, but had to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis.

    Tiger got a warm up for the PNC Championship last week in Capital One's The Match. The 46-year-old teamed up with Rory McIlroy in the annual event, but they were taken down 3 and 2 in 10 holes by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

    Round 1 of the PNC Championship will begin at 10:05 a.m. ET on Saturday. Tiger and Charlie will tee off at 12:02 p.m. ET.

