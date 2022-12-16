X

    Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Offensive lineman Justin Murray #71 of the Arizona Cardinals with offensive line coach Sean Kugler during the second half of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
    Ralph Freso/Getty Images

    Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November.

    Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.

    At the time, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was "really limited" in what he could discuss until the legal process played out.

    In Friday's press release from law firm Shields Petitti, Kugler called the "mysterious allegations" a result of "miscommunication or mistaken identity."

    "The allegations against Coach Kugler are simply untrue and have caused Sean, his wife and family enormous personal and professional damage," attorney Michael Petitti said. "Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals' front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause."

    The Cardinals responded Friday:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From the team: "As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler's employment." <a href="https://t.co/3lXGqWuCwy">https://t.co/3lXGqWuCwy</a>

    Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Kugler had been with the Cardinals since 2019, holding the role of run game coordinator this season.

    The veteran coach also had NFL stints with the Detroit Lions (2001-05), Buffalo Bills (2007-09), Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-12) and Denver Broncos (2018) and spent five seasons as head coach at UTEP (2013-17).

    Arizona has fallen to 4-9 after three straight losses and just lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.