X

    Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has reportedly incurred a sizable fine for his actions during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    League source: NFL fined Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy $23,030 for making contact with an official during Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs. <a href="https://t.co/8sKZO28nb0">pic.twitter.com/8sKZO28nb0</a>

    Although he wasn't penalized or ejected, Jeudy broke the rules on multiple fronts by removing his helmet on the field of play and bumping into an official while shouting at him.

    He enjoyed his best game of the season with 73 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions, but the Broncos' comeback attempt fell short as they lost 34-28 to the Chiefs.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.