Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Fined $23,030 for Making Contact with Ref vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has reportedly incurred a sizable fine for his actions during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Jeudy has been fined $23,030 for making contact with an official:

Although he wasn't penalized or ejected, Jeudy broke the rules on multiple fronts by removing his helmet on the field of play and bumping into an official while shouting at him.

He enjoyed his best game of the season with 73 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions, but the Broncos' comeback attempt fell short as they lost 34-28 to the Chiefs.

