49ers' Brock Purdy 'The Most Poised Rookie I've Ever Had,' Kyle Shanahan Says

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered high praise for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which saw the 49ers become the first team this season to clinch a division title, Shanahan called Purdy "the most poised rookie I've ever had."

Purdy was thrust into a starting role after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken bone in his foot on the 49ers' first offensive possession in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The 22-year-old threw 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-17 win.

In his first two starts, Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his attempts for 402 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He went 9-of-9 in the first quarter against the Seahawks, becoming the first 49ers quarterback to do that or better since 2001.

Those numbers would be good for any rookie, but it's especially impressive for Purdy because he was the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He arrived at training camp in a battle with Nate Sudfeld just to make the roster.

The 49ers announced on Aug. 30 that Purdy made the 53-man roster. The Iowa State alum had a solid preseason with 346 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games.

San Francisco came into this season expecting Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, to be the starter, but he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament disruption in a Week 2 win against the Seahawks.

Garoppolo may be able to return for the postseason, but Purdy's performance over the past three games at least suggests the 49ers are still a Super Bowl contender if he will be leading them the rest of the way.