Jerry Jones Says 'There's a Good Chance' Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Cowboys Contract

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to sign T.Y. Hilton apparently wasn't an indication they were pivoting from Odell Beckham Jr.

Speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is a "good chance" they will sign Beckham,

"There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now," Jones explained.

There has been so much speculation about Beckham in recent weeks that it's hard to know what him signing with a team would even mean for this season.

It looked like Beckham was on the verge of signing with Dallas after visiting the team last week, but he wound up leaving Texas without a deal.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys had concerns about Beckham's potential availability because they "can't see him run routes" and "can't see him cutting" because he didn't go through a workout.

Slater noted it "would be a push" to have Beckham available even if the Cowboys advanced to the Super Bowl.

Something appears to have changed with Beckham's status, or Jones has just decided he would rather take the risk of bringing him with the hope he can play in the postseason.

Bell noted that Jones maintained Beckham's deal with the Cowboys could become official after Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this week that "several NFL teams believe" Beckham was leaning toward sitting out this season and would wait to sign when free agency begins in March.

"Beckham isn't expected to be ready to play football until the playoffs, and joining a new team and offense for a playoff run comes with injury risk," Fowler wrote. "Leaguewide attrition at the position could change the outlook and prompt a team to sign Beckham to a strong offer this year."

The contract terms will also be interesting if a deal does happen. Jones didn't provide financial details to Bell, but he said he expects the deal will be for the rest of this season.

Beckham previously indicated he wanted to sign a multiyear contract that would cover the rest of his prime years.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has been a free agent since March. He suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

If the Cowboys only sign Beckham for the rest of this season, there's very little downside for them. They have the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL this season without him.

If Beckham is able to play in the postseason, he can be a difference-maker for a team that already looks good enough to be the NFC representative in the Super Bowl.