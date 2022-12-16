Heat's Tyler Herro Sets NBA Record After Making at Least 9 3s for 2nd Consecutive Day

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is on a historic heater.

After making nine three-pointers on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Herro scored a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from three-point range in Thursday's 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Herro is the only player in NBA history to make at least nine three-pointers in two games on consecutive days. He is the third player ever to make at least nine threes in back-to-back games, joining Stephen Curry and James Harden.

Herro's 19 three-pointers are the most by a Heat player in a two-game span.

The Heat have needed all of Herro's scoring in the past two games. He made the go-ahead shot with five seconds remaining to give them a 110-108 win over the Thunder. They had to hold on for a three-point win over a Rockets team that is tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the worst record in the Western Conference (9-19).

Scoring has been a huge problem for Miami so far this season. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's team ranks 27th in offensive rating (109.8) and 29th in points per game (108.0).

Injuries have played a role in the Heat's issues. Herro missed eight games in November with an ankle issue. Jimmy Butler has sat out 11 games already.

Since Herro returned to the lineup on Nov. 23, he's averaging 22.5 points on 43.9 percent three-point shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The Heat have gone 8-4 in those 12 games and are back to .500 for the first time since Nov. 14.

Herro will look to keep his recent hot streak going on Saturday when the Heat take on the San Antonio Spurs to wrap up their four-game road trip.