Raiders' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are probably better off losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday to further improve their draft stock.

The Raiders are technically still alive in the AFC wild-card picture, but they have three teams between them and the Patriots in seventh.

Las Vegas comes into the weekend with the No. 8 overall pick in the projected NFL draft order.

Securing a top-10 pick over the next four games seems like a more realistic possibility than jumping the Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoff hunt.

If all goes well in Week 15, the Raiders could leave the weekend with an even better projected draft pick.

There are four teams with four wins, and three of them could make cases to take victories from their matchups to help the Raiders' positioning.