X

    Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter, Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers

    Doric SamDecember 16, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, runs toward the end zone to score past Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) and linebacker Cody Barton during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

    The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball.

    Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in front of their home fans at Lumen Field.

    Facing a rookie quarterback would usually be an advantage for the Seattle defense, but 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy didn't seem phased. He engineered a nine-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on San Francisco's second possession, and he found George Kittle for a 54-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the third quarter.

    When Seattle's defense managed to get stops, the team's offense failed to do its job. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under pressure throughout most of the game and couldn't develop a rhythm, finishing with 238 passing yards and a touchdown that didn't come until late in the fourth quarter.

    NFL Twitter was not happy with the effort shown by the Seahawks on defense, but fans also didn't let the offense off the hook for failing to show up as well:

    JT The Brick @JTTheBrick

    That was such a pathetic defensive effort by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a>

    Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter, Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    49ers are running the Seahawks out of their own building with a rookie quarterback starting.

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Well that was embarrassing for the Seahawks' defense

    Tim Booth @ByTimBooth

    George Kittle just put a clown suit on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> defense. Woof.

    Patrick Allen @RPatrickAllen

    Seahawks defenders on that Kittle TD catch and run: <a href="https://t.co/zyKPzLDmMU">pic.twitter.com/zyKPzLDmMU</a>

    Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson

    An awful play all around by the Seahawks' defense. A coverage bust leading to George Kittle getting wide open and then Quandre Diggs whiffing on the tackle, leading to a 54-yard TD. Getting ugly here at Lumen Field. 49ers lead 21-3.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    🥴🥴🥴<br><br>Coverage. <br>Tackling. <br><br>All bad from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> defense.

    Matt Dupuie @MattDIsMe92

    That might have been the worst defense I've seen all year on one play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seahawks</a>

    OddsChecker @OddsCheckerUS

    The Seahawks defense: <a href="https://t.co/yTRAdW4mYK">pic.twitter.com/yTRAdW4mYK</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    The Seahawks defense tonight: <a href="https://t.co/FonqyDweVh">pic.twitter.com/FonqyDweVh</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    The Seahawks defense as soon as George Kittle gets close <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/7hFI3qs984">pic.twitter.com/7hFI3qs984</a>

    Bovada @BovadaOfficial

    The Seahawks run defense <a href="https://t.co/NBv1o2Gys9">pic.twitter.com/NBv1o2Gys9</a>

    Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL

    49ers are 3-8 on third down, including that 3rd and 15 conversion. There's been a lot to like from Seahawks defense.<br><br>Unfortunately, the fumble changed everything.

    Mikaela Mattes 🎙 @mikaelamattes

    The offensive situations we have been in tonight have been…not great. The best defense in the league exposing the offense. Defense wins championships. The LOB proved this when they dominated the best offense in the league in SB XLVIII. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a>

    Gregg Bell @gbellseattle

    Now that the 49ers will--finally--run repeatedly and seize control, should be noted: Seattle's defense has done the work it had to do to keep the Seahawks in this game. <br><br>The offense, the run game, the pass protection failed the entire operation.

    Nico @elitetakes_

    The Seahawks defense has been a defense for sure lately

    Field Gulls @FieldGulls

    It's frustrating watching the 49ers defense largely be what the Seahawks used to be.

    The Seahawks entered Thursday ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 378.7 yards per game. It's a far cry from the team that terrorized opposing offenses in the early 2010s.

    After falling to 7-7, Seattle remains on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. Things will not get easier next week when the Seahawks take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve, so the defense will have to take advantage of the extra days of preparation to avoid another subpar showing.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.