Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter, Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball.

Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in front of their home fans at Lumen Field.

Facing a rookie quarterback would usually be an advantage for the Seattle defense, but 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy didn't seem phased. He engineered a nine-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on San Francisco's second possession, and he found George Kittle for a 54-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the third quarter.

When Seattle's defense managed to get stops, the team's offense failed to do its job. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under pressure throughout most of the game and couldn't develop a rhythm, finishing with 238 passing yards and a touchdown that didn't come until late in the fourth quarter.

NFL Twitter was not happy with the effort shown by the Seahawks on defense, but fans also didn't let the offense off the hook for failing to show up as well:

The Seahawks entered Thursday ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 378.7 yards per game. It's a far cry from the team that terrorized opposing offenses in the early 2010s.

After falling to 7-7, Seattle remains on the outside looking in on the playoff picture. Things will not get easier next week when the Seahawks take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve, so the defense will have to take advantage of the extra days of preparation to avoid another subpar showing.