Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game.

"No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."

NFL insider Michael Silver wrote in a recent article for the San Francisco Chronicle that Brady "runs a separate meeting with the Bucs' skill players" the night before every game and "goes over the game plan, makes tweaks to assignments and formations and provides a revised blueprint" that head coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs staff don't know about until it is being executed on game day.

Bowles also refuted the report earlier this week, via the team's official website:

"No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks. The defensive guys meet by themselves as well. We have several position groups that meet by themselves as well to get on the same page together before a game. That's nothing … That's not new."

Even if Brady is making "tweaks" to Tampa Bay's offensive game plan, it hasn't resulted in much improvement. While the Bucs are averaging 338.6 yards per game—265.7 yards passing and 72.9 yards rushing—they rank 28th in the NFL in scoring, averaging just 17.2 points per game.

Additionally, it's worth wondering if Brady should be making adjustments in the first place. His resume, which includes seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, speaks for itself, but Bowles is in his first season as head coach, and it's possible the offense is struggling without one concrete plan in place.

Tampa Bay's offensive struggles have resulted in the team posting a 6-7 record following a brutal 35-7 loss to rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Since the NFC South has been so bad this season, the Bucs are still first place in the division, occupying the NFC's fourth playoff seed. But if things don't change, they could be blown out come playoff time.

The Buccaneers have matchups against the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals, 4-9 Arizona Cardinals, 5-8 Carolina Panthers and 5-8 Atlanta Falcons to close out the season. Tampa Bay's matchups with two divisional opponents could prove to be hugely important to the team's postseason hopes.