Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

"I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"

During a recent appearance on Miller's The Voncast, Parsons questioned Hurts' MVP candidacy. He suggested that Philly's "system and team" are what has propelled the third-year quarterback to the top of the MVP debate.

Miller added that the Eagles have a "great offensive line which helps Hurts" and noted that the Alabama and Oklahoma product has some of the best wide receivers in the game in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

Miller said that the numbers Hurts has put up this year makes him "MVP worthy," but he then brought up Patrick Mahomes before Parsons declared the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback this season's MVP.

In 13 games this season, Hurts has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns against three interceptions, in addition to rushing for 686 yards and 10 scores.

While Hurts is in the midst of a career year, this is also the first season he has had a complete, capable offense, which is certainly worth considering when discussing the MVP debate.

With the offense firing on all cylinders, the Eagles are atop the NFC—and the NFL—with a 12-1 record. They have already clinched a postseason berth and will be the team to beat come playoff time.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,160 yards and 33 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 280 yards and two scores. He arguably doesn't have as good of an offense to work with, but the Chiefs are still 10-3 and can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Hurts responded to Parsons' comments while meeting with reporters on Wednesday, noting that he's focused solely on the Chicago Bears, whom Philadelphia will face on Sunday. A win at Soldier Field would only widen the Eagles' gap over the Cowboys (10-3) and the remainder of the NFC East.

The Eagles and Cowboys will meet at least one more time this season, and Parsons' remarks should make for a great matchup between the two on Christmas Eve.

Philly and Dallas last met on Oct. 16, when the Eagles beat the Cowboys 26-17.